Tens of thousands of people across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire went to the polls in the local elections on Thursday, 4 May.

Almost 600 council seats across the region were being contested. In some local authority areas every council seat was up for grabs. In others, a third of seats were available.

It was the first time voters in England were required to present photographic identification before casting their ballot.

Here are the results for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire:

Metropolitan Councils (all one-third elections unless stated)

Barnsley (21 seats):

Bradford (30 seats):

Calderdale (17 seats):

East Riding of Yorkshire (all 67 seats available):

Hull (21 seats): Lab -2 Lib Dem +3 Ind +1 RESULT: Lib Dem no change

Kirklees (23 seats):

Leeds (33 seats):

Sheffield (29 seats):

Wakefield (21 seats):

Unitary authorities

North East Lincolnshire Council (one third - 15 seats): Con -3 Lab +1 Ind +2 RESULT: Con no change

York (all 47 seats):

District councils (all all-out elections unless stated)

Boston (30 seats):

City of Lincoln (one third - 11 seats): Lab -2 Lib Dem +2 RESULT: Lab no change

East Lindsey (55 seats):

North Kesteven (43 seats)

North Lincolnshire (43 seats):

South Holland (37 seats):

South Kesteven (56 seats):

West Lindsey (36 seats):

