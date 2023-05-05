Police are asking the public to call out irresponsible dog owners after a spate of attacks on livestock.

South Yorkshire Police said in once incident sheep was chased and dragged into a river by the neck by a dog, thought to be a Staffordshire bull terrier, in Langsett, near Sheffield, on 1 May.

The sheep has since been reunited with her lamb.

It comes after officers were called to reports of another dog on a farm close to Langsett chasing and causing distress to a sheep on 30 April.

In North Yorkshire a lamb died and two ewes were injured after being attacked by a German Shepherd in a field in Rainton near Harrogate on 26 April.

Wildlife crime officer PC Paul Jameson said: "People’s irresponsibility is causing animals to become seriously injured or lose their lives.

"The injuries that sheep suffer from dogs is completely avoidable. These incidents also put the lives of unborn lambs at risk."

Police say they have provided extra signs in rural areas asking dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead where livestock is likely to be present.

Pc Jameson said: “I am urging you to put your dog on a lead around livestock and keep to the designated paths, but also call out those who are posing a risk."

Sheep worrying is a criminal offence. If a dog is worrying sheep, landowners have authority to shoot and kill the dog.

Dogs can also be seized and owners hit with costs of up to £1,000.

