Crowds gather to watch coronation across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Thousands of people are gathering around the region to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Public and private events are taking place up and down the country to mark the historic occasion.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be officially crowned during a ceremony at West Minister Abbey.

More than 30 screens have been erected in cities and towns around the UK to show the service.

In Hull a full day of activities and celebrations are underway.

From 10am street theatre and performances are taking place to bring Queen Victoria Square, King Edward Street and Beverly Gate to life.

In Sheffield 'everyone is invited' to the Peace Gardens for a day of festivities, entertainment and food.

