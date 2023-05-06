Events have been taking place across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Thousands of people gathered in cities and town to celebrate the historic day.

Special screenings of the service were shown at public events with entertainment and festivities.

Raymond and his grandaughter April from Seacroft Credit: MEN Media

Kevin and Sue from Keighley Credit: MEN Media

Regan and his pal Stewart Sayers Credit: MEN Media

Communities gathered at street parties to enjoy the day or held their own garden parties at home.

Denise Jackson decorated her house in Haxey

And every baby born on Coronation day at Bradford Teaching Hospital will get a special edition Great British Baggins bear.

Baggins the bear gets a royal makeover

King Charles' crown wasn't the only one in the spotlight today. Theodore Emms from Doncaster swapped his briefly for a police helmet for a quick snap.

Theodore Emms from Doncaster loaned his crown to a police officer for a quick snap

And the day wasn't just enjoyed by humans even pets got involved in the festivities.

King Ollie the dog Credit: @Trishbrewster1

The main event was happening in London and for die-hard royal fans from our region it was an event they simply couldn't miss

Lots of people travelled from Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to the capital like Bethany and Olivia from Sheffield who got a good view of the royal procession along the Mall.

The weather cast a shadow of doubt over whether there would be a Coronation flypast - but much to the delight of crowds in the capital and those watching at home the Lincolnshire based Red Arrows painted the grey sky over Buckingham Palace - red, white and blue.

It was a scaled down operation due to the bad weather, formed of helicopters, followed by the nine red arrow jets who flew there from their base at RAF Waddington.

The Red Arrows from RAF Waddington

