Communities across the region gather for street parties to celebrate Coronation

To mark the Coronation of King Charles III, communities across the region are gathering together today to celebrate with street parties.

It's all part of The Big Lunch which aims to encourage neighbours to come together t o share friendship, food and fun.

In Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire, residents of a cul-de-sac of around 63 houses have been celebrating on their street, with everyone playing a part in the organisation process, from baking cakes to making sandwiches, setting up tables, chairs and decorations.

Residents brought sandwiches and cakes for the occasion.

Street lamps have also been decorated and gardens are awash in the Union Jack colours of red, white and blue.

Proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the local food bank in Cleckheaton.

Elsewhere, the village of Rampton in North Nottinghamshire, residents have been celebrating at their village hall.

To mark the Coronation, the nearby church has been adorned with a cascade of more than 2,500 woollen flowers which have been made and sewn onto netting stretching around 20 metres in length.

More than 2,500 flowers form part of the display Credit: John Turner

Lynette Dear, who has led on the project, said: “The response from local ladies, their friends, and relatives, has been outstanding. We hope that people from far and wide will take the opportunity of seeing this colourful community artwork.”

Funds raised from the project will go towards carrying out much needed renovation to the church's West window.

