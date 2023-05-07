Investigation launched after body recovered from Humber Estuary

Humberside Police has launched an investigation after a body was recovered from the Humber Estuary on Sunday 7 May.

Officers say they were alerted by the HM Coastguard following the discovery on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said; "Earlier today (Sunday 7 May) we were called by HM Coastguard following the recovery of a body from the Humber Estuary.

"The individual is now in our care and we will be looking to identify them in the coming days.

"At this stage, our investigation into their death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."