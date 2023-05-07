Police officers at scene of suspected illegal rave in North Yorkshire

Police officers in North Yorkshire are at the scene of a suspected illegal rave which they were called to overnight.

Officers were alerted to reports of an illegal rave involving loud music, drug use and disorder in the Stillingfleet area overnight on Saturday 6 May.

Police have deployed officers and police drone pilots to the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Events such as these cause huge distress and disruption to the local community, and also put attendees themselves at risk.

"Significant number of officers are deploying to the scene, including police drone pilots. Any illegal activity identified will be dealt with robustly.

"We're grateful to local residents for their patience while we work to resolve this incident."