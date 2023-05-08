Six people have been arrested after police were called to an "illegal rave" on Saturday night.

North Yorkshire Police received reports of "loud music, drug use and disorder" near the village of Stillingfleet, eight miles south of York.

A "significant" number of officers were sent to the scene, where drones were also used to monitor activity.

Police have now arrested six people who are thought to have been involved with organising the event, and have also seized "several vans" of music equiment.A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The impact on the local community and the risk to those present due to the derelict nature of the site were clearly unacceptable. While this was a challenging incident to deal with – not least because of the sheer volume of people in attendance – we’re extremely grateful to local residents for their patience.“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be visible in the area in the coming days, to provide reassurance to the local community and ensure there is no further disruption.”

