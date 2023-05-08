Play Brightcove video

Calum Scott has described the experience of performing at the Coronation concert for King Charles III as "dream come true territory".

The musician from Hull was invited to perform on stage with Take That at the concert which took place in the gardens at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

"There were emotions I've never experienced before, it was very overwhelming for me," he said.

"Just a lad from Hull up there singing for his country with pop royalty was just bonkers."

Scott had been working with Take That on their upcoming Greatest Days movie when they asked if he'd like to sing with them at the concert.

Calum Scott (centre-right) on stage with Take That during the concert. Credit: PA

"It all just happened so quick," he said. "I'd just literally finished my world tour European leg in Budapest, and was straight in to Windsor Castle for a rehearsal."

Scott said the whole experience "still hasn't sunk in yet".

"I literally came off the stage and was just sobbing I think just because of how overwhelming it all was," he said.

"I felt very privileged to be in that position and to be so warmly welcomed by the boys [Take That], it made that job a hell of a lot easier.

"As soon as I got my phone back it was just message after message - my mum, my sister, all of my friends - everybody was tuned into that performance and I think there was an extra thing of the pride coming from Hull."

Calum Scott (right) said the whole experience had been "overwhelming". Credit: PA

Scott also met members of the Hull NHS choir who performed at the event, saying it was "really nice having a big group of Hull people" in Windsor.

"I love flying the Hull flag, I'm proud of my city, I'm proud of my country - this was the perfect thing for me to be involved in," he said.

He was later invited to Windsor Castle to meet some of the royal family, where Prince William told him how much he enjoyed the show.

"All the way back up to Hull I've been reminiscing on what a milestone moment this is in my career - a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Scott.

"This is something I'm going to tell my kids and they're going to tell their kids - the day that grandad Calum sang to the King.

"I'm just so humbled to have been part of what was just an amazing celebration of our King."

