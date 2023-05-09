Play Brightcove video

The father of two children who were murdered shortly after selling sweets for charity has vowed to continue their fundraising legacy.

Eleven-year-old Lacey Bennett and her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, were murdered by Damien Bendall – their mother's partner – at their home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, in September 2021. Their pregnant mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11, were also murdered.

Damien Bendall, 32, pleaded guilty to the murders and to raping Lacey in December last year. Bendall had been described as "cold and calculated and quite psychopathic", but was classed as posing a low risk of serious harm to partners and children before he carried out the killings.

He was given five whole life sentences.

Lacey and John's father, Jason Bennett, had to identify his children after they died.

He told ITV News: "I had to go and identify my children and I kissed them because even though they'd gone through injuries, to me they were still beautiful.

"I kissed them and held their hands and I promised them I'd live their love through me."

Lacey and John had been selling sweets at a stall in front of their house to raise money for the Youth Cancer Trust on the day they were murdered.

Jason has now set up a charity football match involving Sheffield Wednesday legends to continue his children's work and raise money for the same charity.

He said: "The last time I saw them they were just showing me the stall and the sweets and I said 'I am so proud of you'.

"I always knew I had to do something for this charity when I got strong enough, and keep flying the flag for John and Lacey.

"They'd be so proud. I'm doing amazing things that I'd have never done and I'm doing it through their love."

The football match will be between Jason, with his friends and family, and former Sheffield Wednesday players.

There will also be a raffle and auction - including a signed shirt from Jack Grealish and a signed autobiography from Jimmy Greaves.

Jason told ITV News: "I just want it to be such a fun day against some legends for family and friends to enjoy in memory of John and Lacey."

He said having something to concentrate on has helped him too, adding: "No matter how bad your days might feel, there can be another day when you can get out of bed and it can be a good one."

The Youth Cancer Trust provides support and free holidays for young people diagnosed and living with cancer.

Wendy Parrott, from the charity, said: "We're a really small charity so literally every penny counts, but to have that connection with Jason and to have his story and know that this is what his children wanted is really special."

