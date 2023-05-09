A dog has died after jumping into oncoming traffic following an attack on the car it was travelling in.

North Yorkshire Police said the silver Skoda Karoq car was on Huntington Road in York when rocks were thrown from an iron bridge over the River Foss.

The rocks caused the car's tyre to burst and the driver pulled over to assess the damage. Their dog managed to jump out of the window and ran into oncoming traffic.

It was hit by a car and died immediately.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen anyone on the bridge who was throwing stones into traffic."

They are also appealing for dashcam or ring doorbell footage of the incident.

