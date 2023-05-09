Police are looking for the owners of two dogs which mauled a cat to death in its garden.

South Yorkshire Police said three men were seen on CCTV walking three dogs on leads in West Street, Darfield, Barnsley, at around 9.20pm on 5 April.

They approached a gate before letting two of the dogs off their leads.

Three men were seen on CCTV before the attack. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A police spokesperson said: "The two dogs attacked a cat in the garden before the three men ran off with the third dog, shortly followed by the other two.

"The occupier opened their door to see the end of the attack on their pet cat, who was called Loki. Loki sadly died shortly after."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police via 101.

