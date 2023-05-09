Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 19-year-old man who was attacked in the street.

Emergency services were called to Smelter Wood Drive, in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield, following the incident at around 1pm on Sunday. The man was found with critical injuries and was treated at the scene but died a short time later. South Yorkshire Police said his family was being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place and the cause of death has not been given.

The force said there would be a large number of police in the area while enquiries were carried out.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, who is overseeing the investigation, said: "The significant presence of emergency services in the area yesterday afternoon will undoubtedly have caused concern among the local community. "Please be assured that we are working hard to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify those who may have been involved." A 49-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge. Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police via 101.

