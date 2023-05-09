Play Brightcove video

Video report by Lisa Adlam.

The wife of rugby league legend Rob Burrow says she is running the marathon named in his honour to improve the prospects for other families living with motor neurone disease (MND).

Lindsey Burrow will be among more than 12,000 people who will take to the streets of Leeds for the inaugural Rob Burrow Marathon on Sunday, 14 May.

Her husband, the former Leeds Rhinos player, has led a high-profile campaign to raise awareness and funding for research into MND since his own diagnosis in 2019.

Lindsey, a full-time carer for her husband and a mother-of-three, told ITV News: "It's going to be a challenge, but we like a challenge don't we?

"The reason I'm doing this run is for Rob. Thinking of Rob and seeing the family at the finish line, I think that will spur me on."

MND affects the brain and nerves, causing weakness that gets progressively worse over time. There is currently no cure.

Burrow, who has almost completely lost mobility and communicates using an eye-controlled computer, told ITV News: "I'm so proud of Lindsey - I don't know how she does it.

"Looking after the kids and me, the biggest kid of them all, I've been in awe of her anyway so now I am more than ever."

Sunday's event will raise money for various charities and to build a specialist MND centre in Leeds, in Burrow's name.

Along with those running the marathon, around 3,000 people will take part in a half-marathon.

Lindsey said: "We've had people come up to us and say 'you've made a real difference because we don't have to explain what MND is now' so I think to have that is really important.

"And more research into the disease - so the hope is one day if families are told a person does have MND that they've got treatments and there is a cure."

Their daughter, Macy, added: "I'm very proud of mum because she's very determined and I know she'll finish it - even if it means finishing in seven hours."

Burrow's friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield has already completed a series of gruelling challenges to raise money for MND research.

He will attempt to push Burrow around the course in his wheelchair.

