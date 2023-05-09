A teenage driver has died after he was involved in a head-on crash while attempting to overtake another car.

The 19-year-old was in a blue Seat Ibiza travelling along Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

He tried to overtake a red Volkswagen Take Up close to the junction with Rose Grove, clipping the car's wing mirror as he did so.

The Seat then hit a black BMW 320D on a bend. The 19-year-old died at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with footage of the crash, to contact them.