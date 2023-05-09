An uninsured motorcyclist has been clocked riding at 144mph on a 60mph stretch of road.

The biker was stopped on the A19 near Easingwold in North Yorkshire at the weekend after reaching speeds more than double the national limit.

North Yorkshire Police said it had happened on a stretch of the road where "there have been a number of collisions resulting in death or serious injury".

The bike was seized at the roadside.

A spokesperson for the force said that the matter will now be dealt with via the court process.

