Police have confirmed that a body recovered from the Humber Estuary is that of a man who had been missing for a month.

Jamie Bemrose, from Grimsby, was reported missing on 10 April after he was last seen in the Immingham Docks area the day before.

The 45-year-old had finished a shift as a tug boat driver and was due to sleep on another tug boat before returning to work the following morning, but failed to arrive.

His body was found on Sunday, 7 May.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, Jamie’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious."