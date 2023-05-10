CCTV appeal after girl, 14, sexually assaulted on Grimsby bus

The attack is reported to have happened on the number 10 bus in Grimsby. Credit: Humberside Police

Police have released an image of a man they want to find after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus.

The teenager had been travelling on the number 10 bus in Grimsby on Monday, 1 May, when she was approached by the man and assaulted.

The attack is reported to have happened while the bus was parked on Town Hall Street between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A number of lines of enquiry have been investigated and we are now in a position to release a CCTV image of a man we believe could assist with our enquiries."

Officers are appealing for the man in the photo, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.

