Police are appealing for information after a cat was shot dead.

The incident happened in the Newby Crescent area of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, at around 9.05pm on Friday, 5 May.

The cat, called Timmy, was found by a neighbour. It is believed he had been shot with an air rifle or pellet gun.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Understandably, Timmy’s family have been left deeply distressed following the incident.

"We’re appealing for information about anyone living locally who owns an air rifle or pellet gun, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident."

