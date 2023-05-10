A number of "extremely rare" and "priceless" artefacts have been stolen from a museum during a raid.

Thieves broke into the Clifton Park Museum, in Rotherham, causing damage to the building, during the night of Thursday, 13 April.

Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Several items of ornate golden jewellery from an exhibit of Indian artefacts were taken, which South Yorkshire Police say are "of historical significance".

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen these items being sold either online or in person to come forward.

