Video report by Jonathan Brown.

A school for children with special educational needs has had to cancel half of its "vital" trips after two of minibuses were stolen.

Ravenshall School in Dewsbury uses its vehicles to take children with disabilities on visits to help them learn important skills and gain independence.

However, its 200 pupils are now missing out after thieves broke in and stole two minibuses in the middle of the day.

CCTV footage shows two men forcing the gates open before driving off in the vehicles.

Deputy headteacher Clare Blackburn told ITV News: "It's hard to comprehend how anyone would ever conceive stealing minibuses from a special school.

"They're all really upset and it's not nice to know people have been on our school campus and have taken something that's such a big part of our school life."

The school has launched a £40,000 fundraising campaign amid fears that insurance payouts might not cover the costs.

Ms Blackburn added: "For people to support us in this and help us get back up and running, literally, would mean the world to us."

West Yorkshire Police said it was investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing. Neighbourhood patrols have been stepped up in the area."

