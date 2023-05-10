The first ever Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is set to take place this weekend, honouring the former Leeds Rhinos legend.

More than 12,000 people are preparing to run the 26-mile route on Sunday, 14 May, to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities and a new MND centre in Leeds.

The marathon will begin at 9am. A further 3,000 people are set to run the half marathon, which will begin an hour later.

What is the route for the marathon?

The route will start and finish at Headingley Stadium. Credit: Run for All

The marathon and half marathon will both start and finish at Headingley Stadium on St Michael's Lane.

The marathon will continue up into Meanwood and Adel, before going through Bramhope and Wharfedale.

The route will then continue through Otley and round past Otley Chevin Forest park before coming back down along Otley Road to finish at the stadium.

What roads will be closed?

All timings are approximate and subject to change on the day.

A6120 - 8.50am to 4.20pm.

A658 Harrogate Road - 9am to 1.45pm.

A659 Boroughgate - 9am to 2.30pm.

A660 Leeds Road - 8.30am to 4.20pm.

Arthington Lane - 9am to 1.45pm.

B1657 Shaw Lane - 7.30am to 4.45pm.

Bainbridge Road - 7.30am to 11.30am.

Black Hill Lane - 8.45am to 12.30pm.

Bondgate - 7.30am to 5pm.

Cardigan Road - 7.30am to 5pm.

Charles Street - 9am to 2.30pm.

Cavendish Road - 7.30am to 11.15am.

Church Lane - 8.45am to 1.30pm.

Clarendon Road - 7.30am to 11am.

Creskeld Lane - 8.45am to 1.30pm.

Cross Green - 9am to 2.30pm.

East Chevin Road - 9am to 2.30pm.

Gay Lane - 9am to 2.30pm.

Headingley Lane - 7.30am to 11.30am.

Hilary Place - 7.30am to 11.15am.

Hyde Park Road - 7.30am to 11am.

Kings Road - 8.45am to 12.30pm.

Kirkstall Lane - 6.30am to 4.45pm.

Leeds Road - 9am to 3.15pm.

Moorland Road - 7.30am to 11am.

Nelson Street - 9am to 2.30pm.

Newport - 4am to 10.30am.

Otley Road - 7.30 to 4.45pm.

Otley Old Road - 8.30am to 4.20pm.

Spen Road - 8.30am to 4.45pm.

St Annes Road - 7.30am to 4.45pm.

St Chad's Drive - 8am to 4.45pm.

St Michael's Lane - 4am to 6.30pm.

Walkergate - 9am to 4.30pm.

Woodhouse Lane - 7.30am to 11.15am.

You will also be unable to park on Burras Lane, Beechwood Crescent, Grove Lane, Portland Crescent or Portland Gate from 4pm on Saturday, 13 May until Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Run For All, who is working in partnership with Leeds City Council to deliver the marathon, said: "We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your support of the 2023 Leeds Marathon & Half Marathon."

They added that emergency service vehicles would still be able to access all roads during the event.

How to get to Leeds Bradford Airport

Due to road closures, there are diversions in place for people travelling to the airport from the North or the East.

From the North:

If coming from Ripon/Harrogate and any further north use A69 Skipton Road > A59 Kex Gill Road > A59 Long Causeway > A65 > A65 Bradford Road > A65 Otley Road > A65 Leeds Road > A65 New Road > A658 Green Lane > A658 > Whitehouse Lane. If coming from around Harewood area and north Leeds use Scott Hall Road > Clay Pit Lane > Inner Ring Road > Kirkstall Road > Abbey Road > New Road Side > A65 Leeds Road > A658 Green Lane > A658 > Whitehouse Lane.

From the East:

Use Scott Hall Road or Meanwood Road or A58 and head onto the Inner Ring Road > Kirkstall Road > Abbey Road > New Road Side > A65 Leeds Road > A658 Green Lane > A658 > Whitehouse Lane.

