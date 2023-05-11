Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of North Yorkshire Police

A motorist who reached speeds of 145mph as he fled police just minutes after being banned from driving has been jailed.

Jason Ryder, 45, of Evenwood, Bishop Auckland, was convicted of drug driving and disqualified for 12 months when he appeared at Harrogate Magistrates Court on 20 March.

But after leaving the court building, he got into a black Audi A3 and drove off.

He then failed to stop for North Yorkshire Police officers and sped along the A59, the A1(M) and the A6055 towards Northallerton. Dashcam footage from a following police car showed him weaving in and out of traffic, travelling on the wrong side of the road and dangerously cutting in front of other vehicles.

A police car reached 139mph as it pursued Ryder. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Other motorists had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with him.

Police eventually used a stinger device to deflate the tyres of his car, bringing it to a stop, and Ryder was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and failing to stop at York Crown Court and was jailed for 10 months.

Traffic Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured as a result of Ryder’s actions.

"Not only did he put other road users at huge risk due to the dangerous manner of his driving, he also showed a complete disregard for the judicial system."

