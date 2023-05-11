Firefighters in Lincolnshire received an unusual call-out to rescue a pet iguana that was stuck in a tree.

The reptile, named Einstein, had been missing from home for 24 hours when it was spotted in a "very large tree" in Horncastle.

A crew from the town's fire station, and colleagues from Louth, joined a tree surgeon to retrieve the animal.

The iguana was reunited with its owner. Credit: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service

In a Facebook post, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote: "A busy day for Horncastle crew today and then we finished off with a small animal rescue, but to our surprise not what we were expecting.

"We got to meet the lovely Einstein the iguana who got himself stuck up a very large tree. Thanks to Louth Fire Station and our amazing local tree surgeon for some assistance, we managed to safely get him back down."

