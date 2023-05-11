A battle over plans to convert the former Dambusters RAF base into a centre for asylum seekers has started at the High Court.

West Lindsey District Council asked a judge in London to impose an interim injunction preventing the Home Office from moving "materials, equipment or people" on to land at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Mr Justice Kerr is considering arguments from lawyers representing the council and Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the hearing.

During the Second World War, crews from 617 Squadron flew from Scampton when they staged the Dambusters raid on the night of 16 May 1943.

The Red Arrows display team was also based at Scampton.

West Lindsey District Council began legal action after the Home Office announced plans to use a "portion of land" at the former air base to accommodate asylum seekers earlier this year.

The council said the site was unsuitable for asylum seekers and the scheme would curtail plans for a £300million regeneration programme and jeopardise the "world-renowned heritage" of the base.

Lawyers representing the authority want the judge to impose an interim injunction pending a final decision.

Representatives for the Home Secretary oppose an interim injunction.

The hearing is expected to end on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.