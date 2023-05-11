A major visitor attraction in Leeds was forced to close after a fire.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the Temple Newsam estate on Thursday after the incident in a farm building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews from across the region were dealing with a fire in a barn.

"We received the call just before 9am this morning," a spokesperson said. "Eight fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance.

"The barn which is currently under construction does not house animals.

"Please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to deal with the incident."

The fire broke out in a barn. Credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

In a tweet, Temple Newsam's official account said: "Due to an incident at Temple Newsam, we ask all members of the public not to visit the estate today"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

As well as a visitor farm, the estate, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year, is the site of a grade I listed house, parts of which date back to the 16th century.

There is also a v isitor centre, adventure playground and café, golf course, football pitches and Go Ape climbing facility.

