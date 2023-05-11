Play Brightcove video

Video from West Yorkshire Police.

A "lethally dangerous" driver has been jailed after running a red light and crashing into a lorry, almost "obliterating" a pedestrian.

Shaheib Mohammed had been speeding through the Queensbury area of Bradford in May 2022 when he ignored a red light and ploughed into a HGV.

The lorry jackknifed at the junction of Sandbeds and Brighouse Road and came just metres away from "squashing" an innocent pedestrian, a court heard.

Mohammed, 24, was not seriously injured, but his passenger suffered a bleed on the brain and a torn aorta. The man, described in court as Mohammed's best friend, declined to cooperate with the police investigation.

Judge Colin Burn said an innocent pedestrian narrowly missed being "obliterated" and "squashed" between the HGV and a house wall.

Shaheib Mohammed Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Mohammed pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Bradford Crown Court.

Judge Burn said Mohammed’s actions had been "lethally dangerous" and the offence was aggravated by the fact he failed to give a breath or blood after the crash.

He told Mohammed: "It wasn’t a case of momentary inattention. It is quite clear from the footage that you were driving at high speed down the road."

Erin Kitson-Parker, mitigating, said Mohammed had "held his hands up" despite knowing that his friend would not cooperate.

She said Mohammed had limited previous convictions and expected an immediate custodial sentence, but urged the judge to consider a suspended sentence.

But the judge said Mohammed was among a growing number of men deliberately speeding and driving beyond their capabilities.

Mohammed, of Clay Pits Lane in Halifax, was jailed for two years and eight months. He was also banned from driving for three years and four months.

