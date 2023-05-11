A teenager who was stabbed to death in Sheffield has been named as Adam Abdul-Basit.

The 19-year-old was attacked in an incident in Woodhouse, Sheffield, on Monday, 8 May.

Police were called to Smelter Wood Drive at around 1pm aftre reports a man had been assaulted. Mr Abdul-Basit was found with critical injuries and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a single stab wound to his chest.

Three teenagers are being questioned over his death.

Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We are continuing to work around the clock to bring those responsible to justice and we have arrested three 17-year-old boys on suspicion of murder in connection to Mr Abdul-Basit's death.

"I would urge anybody with information that can help the investigation to please come forward."