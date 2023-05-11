A university says it is planning a memorial to a duck which became a social media sensation because of its unusual height.

The duck, which was nicknamed "Long Boi" because he stood at around 70cm tall, became an attraction at the University of York and featured on radio and television broadcasts around the world.

He gained more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

But he was feared to have died after going missing almost two months ago.

In an official statement, a university spokesperson said: "Following a period of almost two months without a confirmed sighting of Long Boi, we are today forced to conclude that he has passed away.

"We appreciate this is not the resolution that many people were wishing for, but hope that acknowledging his passing allows us to focus on celebrating his life and commemorating the time he spent with us."

The university said Long Boi had brought joy to staff, students, alumni and visitors for four years.

It encouraged well wishers to feed ducks or make a charitable donation in Long Boi’s memory instead of leaving flowers on campus.

The spokesperson added: "The university is working on plans to organise a fitting tribute to Long Boi, and will confirm details in due course."

