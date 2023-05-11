After Sheffield United's promotion back to the Premier League, Paul Heckingbottom's squad will stage a celebratory bus tour through the city.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to line the streets for the parade on Thursday afternoon.

It comes after the Blades secured second place in the Championship, confirming their return to the top flight two years after they were relegated.

What's the route?

The bus will leave United's Bramall Lane stadium at 5.30pm and arrive at the town hall at 6.30pm.

After driving along Bramall Lane, it will travel along Eyre Street and Arundel Gate before getting to the town hall.

The bus will travel at walking pace to allow fans to enjoy the occasion. Sheffield-born music producer and DJ, Toddla T, will perform a set on the open-top bus.

Supporters can also join in the celebrations outside the town hall in a traffic-free fanzone. After the parade, the team will attend a civic reception.

Which roads will be closed?

Bramall Lane will be closed from 4.30pm.

Eyre Street roundabout will be closed from around 5.15-6.10pm.

Eyre Street itself will be closed from 5.15-6.45pm. Arundel Gate will also be closed from 5.15-6.45pm.

All roads are expected to be open by 7pm.

Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards said: "The victory parade is a fantastic opportunity for the team and fans to come together to celebrate the team's success and we will be honoured to host the Blades at the Town Hall.

"I'd like to remind fans to respect the city, each other and security staff if they're coming into the city centre to watch the victory parade."

United's chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, added: "No doubt it will be a special event, we hope thousands of Unitedites will turn out to enjoy the moment with the players and management staff who have worked tremendously hard to secure this promotion."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.