A man has been spared jail after an employee suffered life-threatening injuries when he fell 36-feet through a fragile roof.

Uzaifa Khan was left with a number of serious injuries, including a broken hip and a partially collapsed lung, after falling through the roof of a unit in Shipley, in Bradford, in March 2020.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Fazal Subkhan, who had previously made repairs to the roof, then tried to make Mr Khan tell police it was his own choice to climb up.

Mr Khan, 34, said the incident left him unable to do "95 per cent" of things he did before and that it had significantly impacted his "physical and mental wellbeing".

He added: " The accident has completely changed my life. I can’t physically pick up my daughter and she cries that I can’t do so.

"I don’t feel safe going out anymore as I can’t physically look after myself."

Credit: Health and Safety Executive

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Subkhan had previously made repairs to the roof and had returned with Mr Khan to continue further work.

Subkhan had not undertaken a risk assessment and no safety measures were put in place to prevent Mr Khan from falling through the roof, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Mr Khan told the court: "The key memory is falling and when I was on the floor and in pain, he came up to me and said 'make sure you tell the police you went on the roof on your own accord'."

Subkhan, of Rochester Street in Bradford, pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches. He was given a nine month suspended sentence and will have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Subkhan has also been ordered to pay £2,500 in costs.

