Rob Burrow has released a personal message to the thousands of runners preparing to run a new marathon launched in his honour.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon aims to raise money for research into motor neurone disease (MND) and a new MND centre in Leeds. It is the first time the event has been held to honour the Leeds Rhinos legend, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

Runners will set off from Headingley Stadium at 9am on Sunday, 14 May. The half marathon will start an hour later.

In a recorded message, Burrow said: "I can't thank you enough for your support.

"This event is about friendship and community spirit and helping each other to achieve goals."

He thanked organisers Run For All and his "Leeds rugby family" who "have all worked tirelessly" to plan the event.

Among the 12,000 runners will be Burrow's wife, Lindsey, and his friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield - who will push Burrow around the course.

Burrow said: "I'm really looking forward to participating in the marathon and joining you all, alongside my mate Kev for the 26.2 mile challenge.

"All that's left for me to say is best of luck, enjoy the day and I look forward to seeing you cross the finish line."

