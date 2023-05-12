The family of an Italian chef whose murder remains unsolved a year on have said they cannot rest while "that cruel hand is still free".

Pizza chef Carlo Giannini, 34, was stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, in the early hours of 12 May last year.

South Yorkshire Police said extensive investigations, CCTV trawls, witness appeals and evidence gathering have yielded little information.

Two people were arrested but later released.

In a statement from their homes in Italy and Germany, Mr Giannini's family said he had "great talent [and] a good heart".

Carlo Giannini died in the early hours of 19 May. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

They added: "One hit with a cold blade and everything stopped. We can’t give ourselves peace because that cruel hand is still free.

"Carlo is no longer with us, he no longer calls us, he doesn’t make us laugh with his jokes and he no longer tells us about his days at work and his dreams to come true. But even if he never comes back he has the right to have justice."

Mr Giannini is believed have entered the park at 1.08am, but his movements before that are unknown.

A post-mortem later concluded he died of a stab wound.

Lead investigator Det Ch Insp Becky Hodgman said it was her "most challenging case" in more than five years working on major crimes.

Mr Giannini was found in Manor Fields Park. Credit: ITV News

She added: "We’re still working through enquiries and the investigation team are still working hard on it.

"We still believe that somebody has to know something. The strongest chance we have of solving this both for Carlo’s sake and his family’s is people coming forward to speak to us.

"Please, take a moment and think about what if this was one of your family members. Would you want someone to come forward? Even if you’ve got a bit of information you may think is irrelevant, it might be a really small piece in a bigger puzzle, which may be vital in identifying and locating Carlo’s killer."

Mr Giannini's family added: "We need to have the strength and courage to react and say ‘enough’ to this atrocious violence."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.