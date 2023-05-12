Play Brightcove video

Video report by Amelia Beckett

A group of fundraisers from Hull is urging people to continue to donate to the Ukraine aid effort, after witnessing the devastation the country has endured during a recent visit.

Lee Ellerker, from the Hull 4 Ukraine group, travelled to Chernihev, less than 20km from the Russian border, after a plea from a local charity.

It was his seventh visit, but he says people are more desperate than ever.

"We met Oksana, a woman who had refused to leave her home because all her family were there," he said.

"She had just lost her father-in-law, who lived with them, after a missile landed close by and he suffered a heart attack.

"She had been living in a two-man tent for six months."

Oksana's home for the past six months Credit: Lee Ellerker

The fundraisers had been sending over money to help rebuild her home. When they arrived, they saw that locals had managed to restore the roof.

Oksana said: "It's a state I can't describe. When a person passes away prematurely, this pain sits inside.

"You never get over it. They are gone. They could have lived. We could have walked with him now. But the war has taken its toll."

Mr Ellerker also visited a home for young people with neurological disabilities.

He said the walls of the building were riddled with shrapnel and half the windows were blown out.

Shrapnel from a Russian rocket Credit: Lee Ellerker

"They were so shocked to see us", he said.

"Because of the war and the shelling and the Russians flying drones and keeping an eye on everything, they were shocked we actually came. But it was certainly one that needed our help."

Children at the neurological centre Credit: Lee Ellerker

Mr Ellerker previously fundraised to provide a new life to more than 60 disabled Ukrainian children who have been evacuated to an orphanage in Poland.

And recently people in his local village, also called Ellerker, arranged a sponsored walk to help him continue his efforts.

But, he says, support is waning and fundraising is now much harder than it used to be.

"When you've been out and seen the full extent of the war, we've got to keep that in mind that those human beings still need hope," he said.

"We want to keep providing that support and hope people will continue to donate if they can."

