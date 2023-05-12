A paedophile who subjected a child to years of "horrific" sexual abuse has been jailed.

Roger Allen, from Sheffield, pleaded guilty to 16 child sex offences, including numerous counts of rape and child pornography.

The 60-year-old's victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came forward after years of abuse.

South Yorkshire Police searched Allen's property and found indecent images and videos of children that he had made - including an extreme pornographic image.

Det Con Jason Earl said: "It cannot be underestimated the significant toll that child sexual abuse has on victims – it irreparably changes a child’s life.

"Allen took full advantage for his own disgraceful sexual criminality.

"It is my belief that had [the victim] not come forward when they did, Allen’s serious sexual abuse would likely have continued."

He said Allen had shown "little to no remorse or acknowledgment for the pain and suffering he has caused."

Allen, formerly of Abbey Brook Gardens, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed for 20 years. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

