Four men have been arrested after multiple reports of women being shot with gel pellets.

Police received reports of a group of men driving around the Hyde Park area of Leeds firing at passers-by over three days.

Of the eight victims identified so far, seven were women. One suffered bruising to her face.

The men, all aged 18, were arrested shortly after 9pm on Thursday, 11 May, on Brudenell Road. Two gel pellet guns were found in the car, along with pellets.

The car was also seized.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of eight assaults and one offence of harassment. One of the men has also been arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.

