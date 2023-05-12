Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Spalding this weekend as a once internationally famous parade returns after a 10-year hiatus.

The Lincolnshire town became renowned around the world for its spectacular annual show of floats decorated in hundreds of thousands of flower heads, snaking their way around the local roads.

Fifty-five parades took place before the event ran out of funding and was cancelled in 2013.

Following a volunteer-led fundraising mission, the Spalding Flower Parade has been revived for 2023. It will take place on Saturday, 13 May.

Up to 100,000 people could flock to the town, which has a population of 30,000.

What's the history of the Spalding Flower Parade?

Commercial tulip-growing in the fields surrounding Spalding began in the late 19th century, but accelerated significantly in the 1930s.

When the Jubilee of King George V in 1935 coincided with the tulip crop, huge crowds descended on the area to witness the spectacular natural display offered by "tulip time".

The sheer number of people arriving in coaches and cars caused chaos on the narrow lanes around the fields. It led to the formation of an official Tulip Time Committee to plan a route for future years which would direct the traffic to the fields, using a one-way system.

A Tulip Queen competition was organised, with the crowning of the queen performed just before the start of Tulip Time.​

The first official Tulip Parade was held in 1959 and within a few years it had become known worldwide. At its height, a quarter of a million people visited Spalding on parade day to line the three-mile route. A four-day static exhibition at which the floats could be examined was later introduced.​

The 55th and last Spalding Flower Parade took place in 2013, mainly due to lack of funding but also because of the sense that the event had become outdated.

But a group of volunteers has raised £80,000 to revive the parade for 2023.​​

The 2023 parade route

The parade will start at 11am​ at the Castle Sports Ground on Pinchbeck Road.

Covering almost three miles, the floats will return to the sports ground, where floats and vehicles will be on display along with other arena displays.

​After leaving the sports ground, the parade will turn right onto Pinchbeck Road, then right onto West Elloe Avenue.

At the twin bridges it will take Holbeach Road to the junction of Queen's Road where it turns right. At the end of Queen's Road, it crosses the roundabout onto Halmergate.

There will be stalls, music and much more at the Glenholme Care Home along with a pipe band that will join the parade.

At Love Lane junction, the parade bears right onto Church Street then crosses High Bridge. It enters the Market Place and exits onto New Road. It then turns left onto Pinchbeck Road where it returns to the Castle field.​

Where are the best places to watch the parade?

According to the organisers, families will find the best viewing points at Queen's Road, Halmergate and West Elloe Avenue​.

Busiest spots are likely to be Market Place, High Bridge and Church Street.

The Glenholme Care Home on Halmergate will offer food and craft stalls along with entertainment. Visitors should arrive before 10am to avoid road closures.

High Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and Bridge Street will have restricted access.

Which roads will be closed?

From 5pm on Friday: Hall Place/Market Place and Sheep Market will close to traffic from 5pm on Friday

​From 6am on Saturday: Churchgate, High Bridge, Market Place, Swan Street/Winfrey Avenue junction, New Road, Westlode Street

​From 10.30am on Saturday: ​Pinchbeck Road, West Elloe Avenue​

From 11.15am on Saturday: Twin Bridges, Holbeach Road, Queens Road, Halmergate/Low Road junctions, Halmergate​

Roads will reopen once the parade has passed.

How to get there

By bus: Buses arrive in Spalding from most locations and terminate in the bus station, a two-minute walk from the parade route. There may be bus diversions in place during the parade.

By train: Spalding railway station is a few minutes walk from the parade route and the arena. Regular trains run from Lincoln and Peterborough.

By car: Cars arriving before 9am will be able to access the town centre, but once roads are closed for the parade, it will be difficult to get in. Car parks outside the road block will be clearly signposted.

Park and ride: Two park and ride services will be in operation, one from Enterprise Way, signposted by a green triangle and a second from the New Rugby Club.

Additional car parking: Victoria Street, ​South Holland District Council Office, Vine Street, The Vista, ​West Lode Street, Holland Road, ​Springfields Outlet Shopping & Festival Gardens, Spalding Grammar School

