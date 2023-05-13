Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

Spalding flower parade has made a spectacular come back after a ten year absence.

Thousands descended on the market town for the historic event which first took place in 1959.

It became renowned around the world for its tulip growing prowess for more than half a century before it was cancelled in 2013 because of a lack of funding.

But an army of volunteers embarked on a mission to revive it and worked around the clock to prepare floats for the parade which made their way through the town.

Volunteers have been working round the clock to prepare the floats

More than 50 coaches brought people from around the country for a feast for the senses.

Steve Timewell, Spalding Flower Parade organiser said: "I'm extremely proud of the community. Don't let anyone ever tell you spalding has no community spirit it's just beyond belief.

"To see this number of people in Spalding is phenomenal. It might be short lived but it's a boost for everybody I'm so delighted."

With no flowers going to waste - visitors to this year's parade picked their own souvenirs farmed from its floats - the hope being that this show of collective celebration can once again be the jewel in this town's crown in years ahead.

