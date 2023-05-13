Police have ruled out the possibility that bones found at Yorkshire seaside resort were human remains.

Officers had put a temporary closure order on a section of beach in Filey after the discovery this morning (Saturday 13 May).

Initially the force tweeted on social media that the bones were suspected to be human but on closer inspection they confirmed they were from an animal.

The order preventing people using the beach has now been lifted.

