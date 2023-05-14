Police have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to after a broad daylight stabbing near McDonald's.

A male victim was stabbed shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday, 13 May, by the McDonald's on Kirkstall Road in Leeds.

He was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help identify three people they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault that took place in the city yesterday afternoon."

They added that the event was "isolated".

