First ever winners of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon cross the finish line

The first ever winners of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon have crossed the finish line.

The inaugural marathon, set up to honour the Leeds Rhinos legend, has seen thousands of people run around the city to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research.

While thousands of people continue to run the 26-mile course, including a difficult uphill climb to the Otley Chevin, some have already crossed the finish line.

Nathan Edmondson became the first ever winner of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, finishing in an impressive two hours, 29 minutes and 14 seconds.

He was followed by Michael Priestley, who completed the marathon in two hours, 39 minutes and 17 seconds, followed shortly by Ben Goddard - who finished just 23 seconds later.

The first ever female winners of the marathon were close behind. Eleanor Baker finished in just two hours, 41 minutes and one second.

Keri Pearson then finished in three hours, five minutes and 23 seconds. Flora Johnson came third in three hours, seven minutes and 22 seconds.

They were among some 12,000 people completing the race today - including Burrow himself, pushed by his friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, and his wife Lindsey Burrow.

