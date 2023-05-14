Thousands of runners have set off on the first ever Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, honouring the Leeds Rhinos legend.

More than 12,000 people started the 26-mile run around the city at 9am today, with a further 3,000 people running the half marathon an hour later.

The marathon was set up to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities and a new MND centre in Leeds - but everyone has their own story of why they're running.

Here's a round-up of pictures and videos from the day so far.

Thousands cheer on Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow as they begin the marathon.

Runners set off at Headingley Stadium.

Ben Taylor aka the Yorkshire Prose prepares to read his poem at the start line.

Our very own reporter Katie Oscroft at the start line.

Dean Mooney has MND. He travelled 7 hours to get here to support his son and nephew.

The first person has just reached the 18-mile mark.

And the first woman has just passed 18-miles.

This is 81-year-old Hilary's 175th marathon.

The Rothwell Run Motivators cheering people on.

Thousands of people, of all ages, are cheering on their loved ones.

A brass band is performing between miles 17 and 18.

Crowds cheer on the runners.

Superhero flies past in Otley.

One group have set up an impromptu drinks station outside their house because "there was demand".

Spraying people with a hose as they run up the hill to Otley Chevin - said to be the hardest part of the course.

Burrow and Sinfield run past - as well as Lindsey Burrow.

One man runs past the 18-mile mark while juggling!

The first ever winners of the marathon have crossed the finish line!

More to follow.

