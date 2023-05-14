Leeds United have condemned online abuse after a player received death threats following their Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Patrick Bamford saw a first-half penalty saved in the 2-2 draw, with the result leaving the Whites a point off of safety.

The club said that the striker and his family had received "completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter".

They added: "The time for this behaviour to stop is now. Those making threats do not reflect our fan base and are not welcome at our club.

"We would like to thank all those supporters who have reached out to Patrick and his family to show their support."

Meanwhile, a man has been charged with assault after he ran onto the pitch and approached Newcastle manager Eddie Howe before being removed by security staff.

