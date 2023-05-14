A man has been charged with assault after he ran onto the pitch during Leeds' Premier League game against Newcastle.

A spectator was reported to have got into the managerial technical area from the home end during the second half of the match.

He is thought to have approached Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe before being removed by security staff.

West Yorkshire Police said that the man has been charged with assault and entering the field of play at Elland Road on Saturday, 13 May.

He has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.