Play Brightcove video

Rob Burrow greeted his wife at the finish line as she completed the first ever marathon in his name.

Lindsey Burrow crossed the finish line of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon after just over five hours.

The marathon was held in honour of the Leeds Rhinos legend and aimed to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities and a new MND centre in Leeds after Burrow was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Lindsey said: "It was tough but I set out to get the job done and thinking of Rob and what he was going through kept me going."

Before the race, Lindsey said: "This is such a community event - running for a mate with a mate.

"At a stadium where Rob and Kev spent so much time, it means so much to so many people so it's a really special day."

The event has already raised millions for charities across the UK.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.