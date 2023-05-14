Play Brightcove video

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have completed the first ever Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in honour of the rugby league legend.

Sinfield pushed his friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate around the 26-mile course until the very end, when he lifted Burrow out of his wheelchair and carried him over the finish line.

The pair finished in just over four hours - with a final time of 4:10:25.

They ran the marathon to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research following Burrow's diagnosis in 2019.

Sinfield said: "It was only right that we went over together.

"I didn't want him beating me you see. If he went over in the chair in front of me, it would've meant he got a faster time so now we got the same time."

Since Burrow's diagnosis, Sinfield has fundraised through numerous gruelling challenges to raise money for MND research. Most recently, he completed 7 marathons in 7 days.

Before setting off, Sinfield told ITV Calendar: "There's no pressure. The longer it takes for us to do, the more time we get together so we'll enjoy it."

