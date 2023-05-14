Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

Adam Abdul-Basit was attacked on Smelter Wood Drive in Woodhouse at around 1pm on Monday, 8 May.

The 19-year-old was found with a stab wound to his chest and died at the scene.

Two 17-year-old boys, who can't be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder and will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Monday, 15 May.

A third teenager arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on police bail.

