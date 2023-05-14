Play Brightcove video

Thousands of runners are making history as they take part in the first ever Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

The marathon, which honours the Leeds Rhinos legend, will see more than 12,000 people run the 26-mile route around the city from 9am today.

A further 3,000 people are set to run the half marathon, beginning an hour later.

The marathon was set up, in collaboration with Run For All and Leeds City Council, to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities and a new MND centre in Leeds.

It will start and end at Headingley Stadium, where Burrow played for years, and includes a challenging uphill run past Otley Chevin Forest park.

Among the thousands taking part in the marathon today is Burrow himself, who is being pushed around the course by his friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow said: "This event is about friendship and community spirit and helping each other to achieve goals.

"I'm really looking forward to participating in the marathon and joining you all, alongside my mate Kev for the 26.2 mile challenge."

