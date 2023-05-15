Police investigating the murder of a man and woman at an address on Harpe Inge in Huddersfield have now made an arrest as enquiries continue. A Huddersfield man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of both murders and is in custody for questioning.

Officers were called shortly before 10am on May 15, after paramedics found the pair with multiple injuries. They were confirmed dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway at the property and other nearby locations while detailed forensic enquiries are carried out.

Det Supt Marc Bowes, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman.

"We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place."

Seven police cars, ambulance and the air ambulance attended the scene Credit: MEN media

He appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight to contact police.

"Residents in the nearby area will also note an increased police presence on their streets and I want to reassure them and the wider community we are doing all we can to bring persons responsible for this offence to justice," he added.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

