Monday 15 May 2023 at 1:27pm

A man has died after a car crashed into a horsebox.

The black Vauxhall Corsa was driving on Saddleworth Road, Barkisland, West Yorkshire, when it collided with the parked horsebox close to the Post Office Buildings at around 1pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old driver died at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said the car was one of three travelling in convoy before the incident.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The force has appealed for information.